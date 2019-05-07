UK soldier on anti-poaching mission killed by elephant

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

UK soldier on anti-poaching mission killed by elephant

Mathew Talbot was on patrol in Liwonde National Park on Sunday when the incident happened, a spokesperson told AFP.

British soldier Mathew Talbot. Picture: @ArmyInLondon/Facebook.com.
British soldier Mathew Talbot. Picture: @ArmyInLondon/Facebook.com.
47 minutes ago

LONDON - A British soldier serving in Malawi as part of an anti-poaching operation has been killed by an elephant, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Mathew Talbot was on patrol in Liwonde National Park on Sunday when the incident happened, a spokesperson told AFP.

“He was killed by an elephant,” the spokesperson said, explaining that Talbot died later of his injuries.

“This tragic incident is a reminder of the danger our military faces as they protect some of the world’s most endangered species,” Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt said in a statement.

The presence of well-equipped British forces in the 530-square-kilometre Liwonde park has been reassuring for rangers who routinely confront gangs of poachers armed with Kalashnikovs.

Prince Harry, who visited the park in 2016, is the public face of the anti-poaching project that began that year.

Talbot’s commanding officer Ed Launders said he was “determined and big-hearted” and had volunteered for the mission to Malawi.

“He was hugely proud of his work as a counter-poaching operator and tragically died doing great good,” Launders said.

Talbot enlisted in 2013 and last year attended a multi-national training exercise in Kenya.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA