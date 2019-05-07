The Guptas had a man inside Transnet - Popo Molefe
Popo Molefe identified the board’s acquisition committee chairperson, Iqbal Sharma, as a compromised person who did not serve Transnet’s interests.
PRETORIA - The state capture inquiry has heard how the Guptas had an associate sitting on the Transnet board who ultimately served the interests of the controversial family, and not those of the state-owned company.
Board chairperson Popo Molefe made the allegations during his testimony at the state capture inquiry in Parktown on Tuesday.
Molefe said systems were weakened and laws were flouted to enable the flow of funds out of Transnet.
He identified the board’s acquisition committee chairperson as a compromised person who did not serve Transnet’s interests.
“Mr Iqbal Sharma who was a business associate of Salem Essa, a darling of the Guptas and the guy who had all the solutions for the Guptas and was running their businesses. Mr Sharma was working for Transnet.”
Molefe also identified former senior officials Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama as the architects of the capture of Transnet.
He described a climate of fear where gatekeepers kept secrets from the board in order to escape accountability.
