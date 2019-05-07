Sundowns return to top of the log with win over Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns went two points clear of Orlando Pirates after beating Golden Arrows 2-0 in the Absa Premiership at Loftus.

Mamelodi Sundowns shrugged off the disappointment of crashing out of the CAF Champions League semifinal at the hands of Wydad Casablanca by comfortably beating Arrows on Tuesday evening.

It didn’t take the Brazilians long to get warmed up. Captain Hlompho Kekana found the back of the Arrows net just three minutes in to set the tone for his side after a beat back heel from Themba Zwane.

Zwane then went from provider to goalscorer when he finished off a lovely assist from Gaston Sirino three minutes later and the men from Chloorkop were soaring.

Steve Komphela’s side was far from their best and failed to create any significant chances to score a goal.

The win takes Sundowns two points clear of Orlando Pirates at the top of the Absa Premiership log and the title is set to be decided on the last day of the league season on Saturday.

Sundowns will be away to Free State Stars in Bethlehem while Pirates will entertain Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium.