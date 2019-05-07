Sundowns return to top of the log with win over Arrows

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Sundowns return to top of the log with win over Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns went two points clear of Orlando Pirates after beating Golden Arrows 2-0 in the Absa Premiership at Loftus.

Sundowns are now two points ahead of Orlando Pirates going into the final round of PSL matches this weekend. Picture: Twitter/@Masandawana
Sundowns are now two points ahead of Orlando Pirates going into the final round of PSL matches this weekend. Picture: Twitter/@Masandawana
45 minutes ago

Mamelodi Sundowns shrugged off the disappointment of crashing out of the CAF Champions League semifinal at the hands of Wydad Casablanca by comfortably beating Arrows on Tuesday evening.

It didn’t take the Brazilians long to get warmed up. Captain Hlompho Kekana found the back of the Arrows net just three minutes in to set the tone for his side after a beat back heel from Themba Zwane.

Zwane then went from provider to goalscorer when he finished off a lovely assist from Gaston Sirino three minutes later and the men from Chloorkop were soaring.

Steve Komphela’s side was far from their best and failed to create any significant chances to score a goal.

The win takes Sundowns two points clear of Orlando Pirates at the top of the Absa Premiership log and the title is set to be decided on the last day of the league season on Saturday.

Sundowns will be away to Free State Stars in Bethlehem while Pirates will entertain Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA