Steinhoff set to release 2017 results, shares rise
Steinhoff had to put off the publication of its results after a $7.17 billion accounting fraud that stunned investors in the group.
JOHANNESBURG - Steinhoff on Tuesday is due to reveal the impact of South Africa’s biggest corporate scandal on its finances when it publishes 2017 earnings after repeated delays caused by the lengthy process of sorting out the retailer’s accounts.
Steinhoff had to put off the publication of its results after a €6.4 billion ($7.17 billion) accounting fraud that stunned investors in the group which had been expanding into discount furniture retailing in Europe.
The company first disclosed the hole in its accounts in December 2017, shocking investors who had backed its transformation from a small South African company to a multinational retailer.
An investigation by auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) released in March revealed some of the scales of the fraud, but shareholders still want more information and an indication of how much Steinhoff’s remaining assets are worth.
Eight people, including former Steinhoff executives, were named in the PwC investigation, which found a complex scheme where intercompany transactions worth €6.4 billion were fraudulently recorded as external income to prop up profits and hide costs in underperforming subsidiaries.
Shares in Johannesburg-listed Steinhoff opened more than eight percent higher on Tuesday before paring gains to stand 4.02% up at R2.07 at 09:14 GMT.
“Most of the bad news has already been priced in. They’ve already done most of the impairments,” said BP Bernstein equity trader Vasili Girasis.
“The market is kind of in a ‘buy the bad news’ type of scenario because most of it is now out and hoping that from here onwards things will be a lot more stable and clearer.”
The company has already written down the value of its assets by more than $12 billion after PwC provided its initial findings in June last year.
The 2017 audited and the 2016 restated results will feature a further impairment of €1.8 billion of the group’s goodwill and intangible assets as at 30 September 2017, with the value now expected to be €7.2 billion, the retailer said on 30 April.
The reduction followed a reassessment of the value of the goodwill and intangible assets of Mattress Firm, a US bedding retailer for which Steinhoff paid a 115 percent premium to acquire the company in a $4.8 billion deal in 2016.
Mattress Firm filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection in October 2018 and exited the process less than two months later.
The retailer has delayed releasing results several times as it waited for the findings of the PwC investigation and audit process of its external auditor Deloitte.
The 2018 results are now due on 18 June.
More in Business
-
France Telecom suicides: 'Nothing I could have done' ex-CEO says
-
The Guptas had a man inside Transnet - Popo Molefe
-
Cosatu: It’s illegal for employers to force employees to work on election day
-
SA will not see benefit of oil exploration deal with South Sudan anytime soon
-
Popo Molefe: Transnet overpaid by millions for trains in dodgy deals
-
Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama 'architects' of capture at Transnet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.