SA’s forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast
This is episode one of EWN's 'SA's forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast' where we find out if people living on the streets would like to participate in the upcoming elections.
JOHANNESBURG - Voting is a democratic right bestowed on every South African citizen, including people who live in other countries while remaining citizens of SA. But our homeless feel separated from the process. And it’s not just because they don’t have a hand in the working environment in the country.
Eyewitness News had the opportunity to speak to a number of homeless people throughout Johannesburg, who have been living on the streets for different reasons.
Before we get to know who the people that we spoke to are, this first episode of SA’s forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless, we find out if the people we constantly come across at intersections or under bridges would like to participate in the upcoming elections set to take place on 8 May.
