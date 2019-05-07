SA refs Peyper and Jonker to officiate at Rugby World Cup

World Rugby has revealed a 21-man match official roster for the 2019 Rugby World Cup to hosted by Japan in September.

JOHANNESBURG - World Rugby has revealed a 21-man match official roster for the 2019 Rugby World Cup to hosted by Japan in September.

Jaco Peyper will be one of 12 referees for the tournament while veteran match official Marius Jonker will be one of four television match officials.

There are also seven assistant referees that have been selected from New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, Japan, Ireland, Wales and England.