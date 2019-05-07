SA has right to now if Malema contravened electoral code - Karima Brown
On Monday, journalist Karima Brown approached the High Court in Johannesburg on an urgent basis where judgment on the matter was reserved.
JOHANNESBURG – With less than a day to go until South Africans head to the polls, lawyers representing veteran journalist Karima Brown said that if Julius Malema was found to have contravened the electoral code, the public deserved to know as a matter of urgency.
In March, Brown accidentally posted an editorial message on the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s WhatsApp group which Malema, in turn, published on his account along with her contact details.
This resulted in the journalist being abused online and even being threatened with rape.
On Monday, Brown approached the High Court in Johannesburg on an urgent basis where the judgment was reserved.
Brown’s lawyers have asked the court to make its decision urgently as South Africans prepare to head to the polls on Wednesday.
They said that if Malema was found to have broken the law, the public deserved to know before they made their mark.
Meanwhile, Malema's lawyers have argued that there was no concrete evidence to prove that it was EFF members that intimidated Brown.
They told the court the journalist and broadcaster should take the decision by the Independent Electoral Commission not to intervene in her intimidation case on review and not to the High Court.
Meanwhile, former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel and the EFF are set to square off in court on Tuesday over remarks Malema made on the appointment of new Sars commissioner, Edward Kieswetter.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
