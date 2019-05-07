Popo Molefe: TNA knew of Brian Molefe's Transnet appointment before announcement
Popo Molefe has told the commission that before Brian Molefe was appointed CEO of Transnet in 2011, the Gupta-owned newspaper, _The New Age_ was privy to the information and published the story.
JOHANNESBURG – Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe has taken the stand at the state capture inquiry where the commission has now pivoted to the state-owned company.
The commission is set to hear evidence of how kickbacks were paid to Gupta-linked front companies to facilitate the awarding of tenders worth billions of rands from Transnet.
“The New Age, which was a publication owned by the Guptas, had already pronounced that Mr Molefe was going to be the CEO of Transnet.”
At least thirteen witnesses are scheduled to be called during phase one of the evidence, related to Transnet.
