Popo Molefe first of 13 witnesses to testify on Transnet dealings at inquiry

The evidence related to Transnet will focus on several irregular contracts which have cost the state-owned company and the taxpayer billions of rands.

FILE: Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe during a media briefing on 17 January 2019. Picture: EWN
9 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how the outsourcing of key functions within Transnet has made its financial situation worse.

This was among the submissions of evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius during his opening statement on Monday.

The evidence related to Transnet will focus on several irregular contracts which have cost the state-owned company and the taxpayer billions of rands.

Pretorius said there was an ongoing, systematic weakening of the governance structures within Transnet.

"The direness of the situation within Transnet has been compounded significantly by the outsourcing of internal Treasury audit enterprise data management and other corporate functions to a related network of private firms with allegedly corrupt interests."

At least 13 witnesses will be called during phase one of the evidence.

The first witness to be called on Tuesday will be board chair, Popo Molefe.

