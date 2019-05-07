Political expert: Voting intention opinion polls are not reliable
Professor Steven Friedman says one of the few reliable ways to predict how political parties will fare is through by-elections.
CAPE TOWN - Political expert Professor Steven Friedman says opinion polls that predict how votes will go on 8 May should be taken with a pinch of salt.
Professor Steven Friedman said the barrage of polls used by political parties and media houses alike to show how South Africans are feeling were not reliable.
While these devices may work in other countries, Friedman argued they simply don’t work in South Africa.
“People are more likely to believe things in numbers, than sensible things in words.”
Friedman said one of the few reliable ways to predict how political parties will fare was through by-elections.
“They (by-elections) are not perfect because only about 5% of the wards have by-elections. Even people who are sceptical do acknowledge that by-elections are a better source of information on polls because they tell us how people are voting.”
Earlier in May, the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) released its latest election poll predicting that the African National Congress (ANC) would win with most votes, the Economic Freedom Fighters would continue to grow, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) would remain stable.
The poll was conducted earlier in April with a sample of over 2,000 registered voters.
This was in contrast to another survey done by global market research firm Ipsos, which found that both the DA and the ANC may be in trouble as South Africans go to the polls. For this survey, almost 4,000 people were interviewed between March and April.
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
