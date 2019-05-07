Police won't hesitate to act against voting disruptions, warns top cop
Officers are on high alert in areas identified as hotspots, particularly in Vuwani in Limpopo, Soweto and areas in KwaZulu-Natal as well as the North West.
JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has warned those who plan to disrupt voting on Wednesday that officers will respond accordingly.
Officers are on high alert in areas identified as hotspots, particularly in Vuwani in Limpopo, Soweto and areas in KwaZulu-Natal as well as the North West.
On Monday, police arrested six people who allegedly torched a presiding officer's vehicle in Ganyesa.
In Potchefstroom, in Ikageng an empty ballot box was also set alight.
Sitole said that police would not hesitate to act.
"If any incident occurs, as police, we respond immediately because we've made a commitment to the nation that would have a safe election."
Every polling station will see at least two police officers - double the number will be deployed to medium to low-risk stations, while high-risk stations will have six officers present.
Additional reporting by Lauren Isaacs.
