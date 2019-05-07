Police to make presence felt in CT's gang-ridden areas on election day
CAPE TOWN – The South African Police Service (SAPS) will make its presence felt in gang-riddled communities in a bid to ensure residents' safety as they head to voting stations on Wednesday.
Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday briefed police officers and members of the media on election readiness at the Cape Town train station.
Officials said that months of planning around safety and security was done in the run-up to election day.
The Western Cape isn't regarded as a high-risk area come election day on Wednesday.
#CeleElections CT Station forecourt is a sea of navy blue this morning, ahead of Pol. Min. Bheki Cele’s visit. LI pic.twitter.com/caBD743fx0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
#CeleElections He’ll inspect parade prior to deployment to polling stations ahead of #SAElections2019. LI pic.twitter.com/D6LrdrFWIH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
Nonetheless, officers will be keeping a closer eye on 41 polling stations in areas known for gang violence and protests.
Police Minister Bheki Cele said: “Western Cape, with all problems that they might have but the province has been identified as a low-medium risk, it is not a high-risk like other two provinces; that will be your KZN and the North West.”
Every polling station will see at least two police officers - double the number will be deployed to medium to low-risk stations, while high-risk stations will have six officers present.
