Police on high alert in Vuwani as election day approaches

The pro-Makhado task team that had led the Vuwani community raised another demarcation issue, this time wanting to be incorporated into the Makhado Local Municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said on Tuesday they were keeping a close eye on developments in volatile Vuwani, outside Giyani, where some residents have threatened to protest on election day.

The area experienced a series of violent protests with residents withholding their votes in 2016 to protest the Municipal Demarcation Board’s decision in 2015 to incorporate the area into the newly established Collins Chabane municipality in Limpopo.

Although that issue was settled through inter-government intervention, the community was now up in arms again.

Limpopo electoral officer Nkaro Mateta said the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) experienced no disruptions during the special voting in the area on Monday and had recorded a turnout of over 70%.

“Even influential traditional leaders are saying people should ignore those who say they shouldn’t go to the polls to vote. In as far as the IEC is concerned, Vuwani matters are proceeding quite well,” Mateta said.

The joint security cluster last week said Vuwani had been identified as was one of the hot spots that would be receiving special police attention this week as millions of South Africans prepare to take to the polls in less than a day.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said they would not leave anything to chance.

“We will not allow a situation where people are being intimidated because that is exactly why we are here,” he said.

Close to 20 schools were torched in the area during the 2016 protests.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)