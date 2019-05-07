-
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
Police monitoring Siqalo settlement after protest sees road shut
Several roads were closed in the area as a result of the demonstration but these have since been reopened.
CAPE TOWN - Police are monitoring a protest in the Siqalo informal settlement in Mitchells Plain.
Several roads were closed in the area as a result of the demonstration but have since been reopened.
While it remained unclear what the motive behind Tuesday morning's demonstration was, last month residents took to the streets due to frustrations over the slow progress of a housing development.
Community leaders said that after a demonstration last year, Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela promised residents they would be included in a social housing project in Kosovo.
They accused the provincial government of not fulfilling the promise.
