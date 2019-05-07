View all in Latest
Police monitoring Siqalo settlement after protest sees road shut

Several roads were closed in the area as a result of the demonstration but these have since been reopened.

FILE: An area along Highlands Drive in Mitchells Plain burns as residents from the Siqalo informal settlement protest for better service delivery on 2 May 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
FILE: An area along Highlands Drive in Mitchells Plain burns as residents from the Siqalo informal settlement protest for better service delivery on 2 May 2018. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are monitoring a protest in the Siqalo informal settlement in Mitchells Plain.

Several roads were closed in the area as a result of the demonstration but have since been reopened.

While it remained unclear what the motive behind Tuesday morning's demonstration was, last month residents took to the streets due to frustrations over the slow progress of a housing development.

Community leaders said that after a demonstration last year, Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela promised residents they would be included in a social housing project in Kosovo.

They accused the provincial government of not fulfilling the promise.

Timeline

