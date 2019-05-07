Police find number plate of car that killed ‘City Press’ journo in hit-and-run

Ngwako Modjadji died on Sunday morning in Soweto following what is believed to be a hit-and-run incident.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Tuesday confirmed that a number plate was found at the scene of the accident where City Press senior political reporter Ngwako Modjadji died.

The renowned journalist was leaving a restaurant with his brother when the incident occurred.

“I can confirm that there was a number plate that fell off the car during the accident. Investigations are still ongoing,” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

Modjadji’s memorial service was expected to be held at the Media24 head offices in Auckland Park at 2pm.