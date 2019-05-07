Police find number plate of car that killed ‘City Press’ journo in hit-and-run

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Police find number plate of car that killed ‘City Press’ journo in hit-and-run

Ngwako Modjadji died on Sunday morning in Soweto following what is believed to be a hit-and-run incident.

Senior political reporter at 'City Press' Ngwako Modjadji. Picture: @MbuyiseniNdlozi/Twitter
Senior political reporter at 'City Press' Ngwako Modjadji. Picture: @MbuyiseniNdlozi/Twitter
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Tuesday confirmed that a number plate was found at the scene of the accident where City Press senior political reporter Ngwako Modjadji died.

Modjadji died on Sunday morning in Soweto following what is believed to be a hit-and-run incident.

The renowned journalist was leaving a restaurant with his brother when the incident occurred.

“I can confirm that there was a number plate that fell off the car during the accident. Investigations are still ongoing,” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

Modjadji’s memorial service was expected to be held at the Media24 head offices in Auckland Park at 2pm.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA