Nortje ruled out of World Cup, Morris called up as replacement
EFF presents new affidavits in Trevor Manuel defamation matter; case postponed
Voters in overlooked rural areas want their voices heard
IEC removes official who let party agent assist in transfer of special votes
As elections loom, South Africans call for faster land reform
Police find number plate of car that killed 'City Press' journo in hit-and-run
Voters in overlooked rural areas want their voices heard
IEC removes official who let party agent assist in transfer of special votes
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Tips for the undecided voter
As elections loom, South Africans call for faster land reform
Be vigilant and check your ballot paper is stamped, warns IEC
FACT CHECK: 'Our land and jobs now!' The EFF's 2019 election manifesto
EFF's Paulsen predicts election victory in WC
IEC: Some hiccups but last day of special voting proceeding smoothly
SA's forgotten citizens: The homeless & the hopeless podcast
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Tips for the undecided voter
Be vigilant and check your ballot paper is stamped, warns IEC
FACT CHECK: 'Our land and jobs now!' The EFF's 2019 election manifesto
EFF's Paulsen predicts election victory in WC
Police find number plate of car that killed ‘City Press’ journo in hit-and-run
Ngwako Modjadji died on Sunday morning in Soweto following what is believed to be a hit-and-run incident.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Tuesday confirmed that a number plate was found at the scene of the accident where City Press senior political reporter Ngwako Modjadji died.
Modjadji died on Sunday morning in Soweto following what is believed to be a hit-and-run incident.
The renowned journalist was leaving a restaurant with his brother when the incident occurred.
“I can confirm that there was a number plate that fell off the car during the accident. Investigations are still ongoing,” said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.
Modjadji’s memorial service was expected to be held at the Media24 head offices in Auckland Park at 2pm.
