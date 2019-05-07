Percy Tau named Proximus Player of the Season

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Percy Tau named Proximus Player of the Season

The 25-year-old Tau was excellent for his side in his first season in Europe, scoring 10 times and making 12 assists in 33 matches, which was enough to make him Belgium's best second division player.

South African footballer Percy Tau with his Belgian second division Player of the Season Award. Picture: @percymuzitau22/Twitter
South African footballer Percy Tau with his Belgian second division Player of the Season Award. Picture: @percymuzitau22/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has been named as the Proximus Player of the Season in Belgium's second division at an awards ceremony on Monday night.

Tau, who was snapped up by English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion after a successful season with Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns, was loaned out to Belgium second division side Union St Gilliose.

The 25-year-old Tau was excellent for his side in his first season in Europe, scoring 10 times and making 12 assists in 33 matches, which was enough to make him Belgium's best second division player.

The accolade is his second consecutive player of the season award after he left the country as the Absa Premiership Player of the season last year.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA