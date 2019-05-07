Percy Tau named Proximus Player of the Season

The 25-year-old Tau was excellent for his side in his first season in Europe, scoring 10 times and making 12 assists in 33 matches, which was enough to make him Belgium's best second division player.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has been named as the Proximus Player of the Season in Belgium's second division at an awards ceremony on Monday night.

Tau, who was snapped up by English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion after a successful season with Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns, was loaned out to Belgium second division side Union St Gilliose.

The 25-year-old Tau was excellent for his side in his first season in Europe, scoring 10 times and making 12 assists in 33 matches, which was enough to make him Belgium's best second division player.

The accolade is his second consecutive player of the season award after he left the country as the Absa Premiership Player of the season last year.