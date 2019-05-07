Operational issues continue to mar special voting in Johannesburg

The voting station at Orange Grove Primary School opened on time, and while there was virtually no queue, voters waited for an hour for additional voting material to be delivered.

JOHANNESBURG - Operational issues continued to affect the voting process on the second day of the special votes.

On Monday, there was some confusion at a Soweto voting station, where special voters, including Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, experienced glitches.

The station, set up in the Orange Grove Primary School library, was very quiet, with less than three voters present when it opened on Tuesday morning.

However, voters - including the elderly, disabled and law enforcement officers - had to wait until after 10am as the vehicle carrying additional voting material, including marked and unmarked envelopes, had not yet arrived.

One disabled voter turned back, opting to return later.

Monday, May 6, the first day of special voting was also not without glitches.

A ballot box was found on the side of the road in Limpopo and special voters at a Soweto voting station were left confused when they were told walk-in voters were not allowed.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said no major incidents were reported.

#SpecialVotes Minister of Science and Technology, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has just cast her vote at Khuthala Primary School in Soweto. KYM pic.twitter.com/BExLoBsIoy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019

