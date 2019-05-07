Nortje ruled out of World Cup, Morris called up as replacement
JOHANNESBURG - Warriors and Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of this year's Cricket World Cup due to a fractured hand and Titans allrounder Chris Morris has been called in as his replacement.
Nortje was also ruled out of what would have been his debut Indian Premier League season due to a shoulder injury.
The 27-year-old had then made a full recovery from his shoulder injury but unfortunately sustained a fracture in his hand while practicing with the Warriors in Port Elizabeth.
Nortje will miss the next 8 weeks of action and the selectors have named Chris Morris as his replacement.
The Proteas are also taking precautions with fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn after both picked up injuries during the IPL. Rabada was recalled from India after he experienced stiffness in his lower back while Steyn returned home following a flare-up of a shoulder injury.
The Proteas will gather for a pre-World Cup camp in Cape Town this weekend.
