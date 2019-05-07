Ngidi, Shamsi, Duminy given all clear from injuries ahead of Cricket World Cup
The trio of Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi and JP Duminy have been given the green light after making full recoveries from their respective injuries, Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee confirmed on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The trio of Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi and JP Duminy have been given the green light after making full recoveries from their respective injuries, Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee confirmed on Tuesday.
Fast bowler Ngidi, who was struggling with a left side strain and was withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings, has made a full recovery and returned to full training. Left arm wrist spinner Shamsi sustained a back injury last month while Duminy, who played in the Cobras CSA T20 semifinal for the Cobras against the Warriors last week, has also made a full recovery from his troublesome shoulder injury.
Dr Moosajee confirmed the news at a press briefing at the Wanderers on Tuesday afternoon.
“As we all know six of the 15 squad members of the Cricket World Cup were under an injury cloud. I am happy to say that the three players have made a complete recovery and are back in full training. JP Duminy regarding his right shoulder, Lungi Ngidi had a left side strain and Tabraiz Shamsi who had a lower back injury.”
There was unfortunate news that Warriors speedster Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the tournament with a fractured thumb sustained in a practice session and will be replaced by Titans Allrounder Chris Morris in the 15-man squad.
The other injured players in the squad are Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada who have shoulder and back injuries respectively. Steyn underwent scans from an orthopedic specialist in Cape Town after he returned from the IPL last week which revealed no significant damage.
Rabada who also returned from the IPL with a lower back injury also underwent scans that didn’t reveal significant damage either and both bowlers will continue to be assessed in the coming weeks with Proteas management confident of the duo making full recoveries ahead of the World Cup.
The Proteas will assemble for a pre-World Cup camp in Cape Town this weekend that will be a week long before jetting off to England from Johannesburg on 19 May.
Popular in Sport
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Percy Tau named Proximus Player of the Season
-
Nortje ruled out of World Cup, Morris called up as replacement
-
Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods
-
European clubs to discuss Champions League revamp
-
Liverpool seek new 'heroes' with Salah absent against Barcelona
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.