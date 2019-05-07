Ngidi, Shamsi, Duminy given all clear from injuries ahead of Cricket World Cup

The trio of Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi and JP Duminy have been given the green light after making full recoveries from their respective injuries, Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee confirmed on Tuesday.

Fast bowler Ngidi, who was struggling with a left side strain and was withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings, has made a full recovery and returned to full training. Left arm wrist spinner Shamsi sustained a back injury last month while Duminy, who played in the Cobras CSA T20 semifinal for the Cobras against the Warriors last week, has also made a full recovery from his troublesome shoulder injury.

Dr Moosajee confirmed the news at a press briefing at the Wanderers on Tuesday afternoon.

“As we all know six of the 15 squad members of the Cricket World Cup were under an injury cloud. I am happy to say that the three players have made a complete recovery and are back in full training. JP Duminy regarding his right shoulder, Lungi Ngidi had a left side strain and Tabraiz Shamsi who had a lower back injury.”

There was unfortunate news that Warriors speedster Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the tournament with a fractured thumb sustained in a practice session and will be replaced by Titans Allrounder Chris Morris in the 15-man squad.

The other injured players in the squad are Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada who have shoulder and back injuries respectively. Steyn underwent scans from an orthopedic specialist in Cape Town after he returned from the IPL last week which revealed no significant damage.

Rabada who also returned from the IPL with a lower back injury also underwent scans that didn’t reveal significant damage either and both bowlers will continue to be assessed in the coming weeks with Proteas management confident of the duo making full recoveries ahead of the World Cup.

The Proteas will assemble for a pre-World Cup camp in Cape Town this weekend that will be a week long before jetting off to England from Johannesburg on 19 May.