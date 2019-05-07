Nehawu says intention was never to threaten vote after strike averted

Nehawu affiliated workers had threatened a strike on Wednesday if their demands including salary disputes and allegations of victimisation by management were not addressed.

JOHANNESBURG – With National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) coming to a last-minute agreement, voting on Wednesday is expected to go off without a hitch.



On Monday, thousands of South Africans, including the elderly and some members of the Muslim community, cast their ballots in the special vote.

After averting a potentially disruptive strike by Nehawu, the Independent Electoral Commission said it was confident it would pull off the sixth general elections smoothly.

IEC Deputy CEO Mawethu Mosery said: “And we’ve agreed on a working programme to resolve all the matters that have been brought before us.”

The IEC and Nehawu have reached an agreement which will kick in in September, addressing their salary grievances and victimisation accusations.

Nehawu's Khaya Xaba said that their intention was never to threaten to vote.

“We established a team on the side that will look closely into these issues and we hope that moving forward they deal with the issue of staff morale.”

Both parties said their attention was focused on Wednesday for the casting of the votes.

