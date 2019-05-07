-
NC health department to probe deductions from Sol Plaatje staff salaries
Some Sol Plaatje municipal staff members have approached their unions claiming as much as R1,200 was deducted from their salaries on at least two occasions.
CAPE TOWN – The Northern Cape health department has established a commission to probe why deductions were made from the salaries of community health workers.
Some Sol Plaatje municipal staff members have approached their unions, claiming as much as R1,200 had been deducted from their salaries on at least two occasions.
“One of the issues that presented was in relation to a thorny issue around the deductions in some of the salaries of the community health care workers because there seems to be disparity around how others were paid and how others were not paid,” said department spokesperson Lebogang Majaha.
Timeline
-
Alcohol abuse putting massive strain on CT health facilities14 days ago
-
'Impressive' R21m state-of-the-art clinic under construction in Gansbaai32 days ago
-
CT paramedics escape unharmed after attempted armed robbery49 days ago
-
WC health services buckling under high murder rate, road deaths pressure61 days ago
