Nafiz Modack and mother get bail in corruption case

The alleged crime lord and his 60-year old mother, Ruwaida Modack, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

FILE: Nafiz Modack in court on 17 January 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
FILE: Nafiz Modack in court on 17 January 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Suspected underworld boss Nafiz Modack and his mother on Tuesday were released on bail in a corruption case.

The alleged crime lord and his 60-year old mother, Ruwaida Modack, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

The pair had handed themselves over to the Hawks earlier on Tuesday morning.

This followed a lengthy investigation into the alleged corrupt relationship with a former senior police officer.

It’s alleged that in November 2011 the accused paid gratifications through their two companies to the officer for favours to advance their personal business interests.

Modack is also involved in a separate on-going extortion trial alongside several other alleged underworld figures.

