Nafiz Modack and mother get bail in corruption case

-
Police on high alert in Vuwani as election day approachesLocal
-
Popo Molefe: Transnet overpaid by millions for trains in dodgy dealsBusiness
-
Western Cape ANC to return Iqbal Survé's R1m election donationPolitics
-
Concerns raised over stripping of Cape Town’s indigenous treesLocal
-
Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama 'architects' of capture at TransnetBusiness
-
CPUT could soon offer free learners' driving licence lessons to studentsLocal
-
Police on high alert in Vuwani as election day approachesLocal
-
Popo Molefe: Transnet overpaid by millions for trains in dodgy dealsBusiness
-
Western Cape ANC to return Iqbal Survé's R1m election donationPolitics
-
Concerns raised over stripping of Cape Town’s indigenous treesLocal
-
Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama 'architects' of capture at TransnetBusiness
-
CPUT could soon offer free learners' driving licence lessons to studentsLocal
-
Western Cape ANC to return Iqbal Survé's R1m election donationPolitics
-
Study: Both low and high voter turnout will be to ANC's advantageLocal
-
DA taking 'deep concerns' about integrity of special voting to IECPolitics
-
Operational issues continue to mar special voting in JohannesburgLocal
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
-
Why a Sharpeville family will vote DA on election dayPolitics
-
Voters in overlooked rural areas want their voices heardLocal
-
IEC removes official who let party agent assist in transfer of special votesPolitics
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Tips for the undecided voterOpinion
-
Study: Both low and high voter turnout will be to ANC's advantageLocal
-
DA taking 'deep concerns' about integrity of special voting to IECPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Voting means looking at the past & the futureOpinion
-
Why a Sharpeville family will vote DA on election dayPolitics
-
EFF presents new affidavits in Trevor Manuel defamation matter; case postponedPolitics
-
IEC removes official who let party agent assist in transfer of special votesPolitics
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Tips for the undecided voterOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘Our land and jobs now!’ The EFF’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘A better life for all?’ The ANC’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Moving beyond the silver tongue of Cyril RamaphosaOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: The ANC's ability to self-correct will bring it to sure victoryOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: ‘One South Africa for All!’ - The DA’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama 'architects' of capture at TransnetBusiness
-
Rand steady with elections bets balancedBusiness
-
Economy will test SA's next presidentPolitics
-
South Africa inks 'great' oil exploration deal with South SudanAfrica
-
World stocks dive as Trump threatens China tariffsWorld
-
13 witnesses, over 26,000 pages in reports: Zondo inquiry zooms in on TransnetLocal
Popular Topics
Britain eagerly awaits royal baby name
-
The expanding British royal family treeLifestyle
-
High levels of sunscreen ingredients end up in the bloodstream - studyLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' gaffe as Starbucks makes a cameoLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga takes on 'Camp' at Met Gala in gowns, underwearLifestyle
-
Prince Harry 'over the moon' as Meghan gives birth to a boyLifestyle
-
Thomas Markle congratulates daughter Duchess Meghan on birth of sonLifestyle
-
Angelina Jolie turns down Celine Dion biopicLifestyle
-
UPDATE: Prince Harry's wife Meghan gives birth to a boyWorld
-
Michael Bublé: Giving up booze and cigarettes almost ruined my careerLifestyle
-
Nortje ruled out of World Cup, Morris called up as replacementSport
-
Andy Murray given Queen's wildcardSport
-
SA refs Peyper and Jonker to officiate at Rugby World CupSport
-
Sharks’ Buthelezi to captain strong Junior Boks side at U20 World ChampsSport
-
Liverpool seek new 'heroes' with Salah absent against BarcelonaSport
-
Folau found guilty of breaching Rugby Australia's code of conductSport
Popular Topics
-
Why a Sharpeville family will vote DA on election dayPolitics
-
Poor Zoar residents tired of empty election promisesLocal
-
No secret vote here! The elderly cast their ballotsLocal
-
Blikkiesdorp and Wolverivier: The forgotten communitiesLocal
-
Voting material delivered despite protests, says IECLocal
-
City of Cape Town impounds taxis as drivers block roads over permitsLocal
-
Cholera vaccinations administered in cyclone-battered MozambiqueAfrica
-
WATCH: Durban authorities beef up presence for special votingElections
-
Malema: If you're looking for criminals to shoot, go to Luthuli HouseElections
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
- Tue
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
Nafiz Modack and mother get bail in corruption case
The alleged crime lord and his 60-year old mother, Ruwaida Modack, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.
CAPE TOWN - Suspected underworld boss Nafiz Modack and his mother on Tuesday were released on bail in a corruption case.
The alleged crime lord and his 60-year old mother, Ruwaida Modack, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.
The pair had handed themselves over to the Hawks earlier on Tuesday morning.
This followed a lengthy investigation into the alleged corrupt relationship with a former senior police officer.
It’s alleged that in November 2011 the accused paid gratifications through their two companies to the officer for favours to advance their personal business interests.
Modack is also involved in a separate on-going extortion trial alongside several other alleged underworld figures.
Popular in Local
-
Be vigilant and check your ballot paper is stamped, warns IEC4 hours ago
-
EFF's Paulsen predicts election victory in WC4 hours ago
-
SA has right to know if Malema contravened electoral code - Karima Brown7 hours ago
-
EFF presents new affidavits in Trevor Manuel defamation matter; case postponed3 hours ago
-
Operational issues continue to mar special voting in Johannesburgone hour ago
-
DA taking 'deep concerns' about integrity of special voting to IECone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.