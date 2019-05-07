View all in Latest
Motsoaledi confirms Baragwanath Hospital beds replaced

A video circulating on social media has shown empty beds thrown out in the hospital's yard.

FILE: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. Picture: EWN
FILE: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the beds that have been discarded at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital can no longer be used for patients.

A video circulating on social media has shown empty beds thrown out in the hospital's yard.

They were apparently too high and patients were falling from them.

Motsoaledi said that they have been replaced with new and better ones.

“They’re called high-low electronic beds that can be adjusted up or down and they’ve got many other advantages.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance's Jack Bloom said he was happy to hear that the minister had promised to donate the beds to NGOs.

“He’s only doing that right now because it was exposed. I think it deserves to be exposed. I’d like to see better management in the future. That hospital has been without a CEO for three years.”

