‘More needs to be done to protect marine resources along Garden Route’

CAPE TOWN - The Southern Cape Landowners Initiative said on Tuesday more needed to be done to protect marine resources along the Garden Route.

The organisation said ghost fishing was having a negative impact on fish, sea birds, turtles and other aquatic species.

Ghost fishing refers to sea life getting caught in abandoned nets left in the ocean.

“We are drawing a number of strategy documents on how we manage our environment. This would primarily look at the plants in the Garden Route, the way we manage our river systems [and] water resources available to agriculture and developmental purposes,” said the initiative's Cobus Meiring.