Louis Trichardt bus crash death toll rises to 14
Initial reports suggested that eight people passed away.
JOHANNESBURG - The death toll of the number of people who died in the N1 accident in Louis Trichardt in Limpopo has now risen to 14.
Initial reports suggested that eight people passed away.
It’s understood that the incident happened when a bus collided with a vehicle on Monday afternoon.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said officials were investigating the exact cause of the accident.
“An update was received this morning that 14 people had sustained numerous fatal injuries. ER24, as well as various other medical services on the scene, treated the 36 other patients found on the scene. Once treated, the patients were transported by various services to nearby hospitals for further care,” he said.
Timeline
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.