Liverpool defy the odds to beat Barca and reach UCL final
Divock Origi was the unlikely hero as Liverpool pulled off the greatest semi-final comeback in Champions League history against Barcelona.
Liverpool had one of their most memorable nights in European football history as they overcame a 3-0 first-leg deficit to beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield.
Two goals each for Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum booked the Reds' place in the Uefa Champions League final.
It was a match Liverpool dominated throughout the night physically and tactically.
Origi pounced on a rebounded shot to put Liverpool ahead in the seventh minute. That set the tone for the entire match although Allison pulled off some quality saves to nullify the Barcelona threat.
Substitute Wijnaldum came on at halftime and made an impact immediately scoring two goals in quick succession to level the aggregate score 3-3.
Thereafter it seemed a matter of time until the home team would make it 4-0 and wrap up the tie. That happened when Trent Alexander-Arnold caught the Barcelona defence flat-footed at a corner to find Origi who scored the decisive goal in the tie.
Liverpool will face either Ajax Amsterdam or Tottenham Hotspur in the final.
