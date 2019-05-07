Liverpool defy the odds to beat Barca and reach UCL final

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Liverpool defy the odds to beat Barca and reach UCL final

Divock Origi was the unlikely hero as Liverpool pulled off the greatest semi-final comeback in Champions League history against Barcelona.

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice to beat Barcelona.
Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice to beat Barcelona.
one hour ago

Liverpool had one of their most memorable nights in European football history as they overcame a 3-0 first-leg deficit to beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield.

Two goals each for Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum booked the Reds' place in the Uefa Champions League final.

It was a match Liverpool dominated throughout the night physically and tactically.

Origi pounced on a rebounded shot to put Liverpool ahead in the seventh minute. That set the tone for the entire match although Allison pulled off some quality saves to nullify the Barcelona threat.

Substitute Wijnaldum came on at halftime and made an impact immediately scoring two goals in quick succession to level the aggregate score 3-3.

Thereafter it seemed a matter of time until the home team would make it 4-0 and wrap up the tie. That happened when Trent Alexander-Arnold caught the Barcelona defence flat-footed at a corner to find Origi who scored the decisive goal in the tie.

Liverpool will face either Ajax Amsterdam or Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA