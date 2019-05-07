IEC: Some hiccups but last day of special voting proceeding smoothly

Over 700,000 voters had been granted permission to cast a special vote.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Tuesday said the second and last day of special voting was going according to plan.

Those in the media, law enforcement, and people with physical disabilities had been casting their ballots over the last few days signalling another phase of the 2019 elections.

Besides reports of ballot boxes that were found on the side of a road near Tzaneen in Limpopo and in the Eastern Cape, the IEC said no serious incidents had occurred.

African National Congress Western Cape secretary Thandi Makasi was one of those who cast a special vote on Tuesday morning in Nyanga.

“When you apply for a special vote, you come in and out of the voting station, and it also gives you time to go out and encourage other voters to come and make their mark next to their party,” she said.

More than half of those who’ve been granted the special vote were expected to be visited at their homes by election staff.

