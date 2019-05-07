IEC says it’s all systems go for SA’s 6th general elections

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

IEC says it’s all systems go for SA’s 6th general elections

The IEC’s Sy Mamabolo says the two days of special voting have helped the party fix glitches that have come to light Wednesday.

The IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the commission was ready for Wednesday's polls. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
The IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said the commission was ready for Wednesday's polls. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said it was all systems go for Wednesday's historic polls.

The commission held a briefing on Tuesday afternoon on the second and final day of special voting.

Millions of South Africans were expected to head to polls on Wednesday to decide which party they want to install at the Union Buildings for the next five years.

In less than a day, voting stations will open for South Africans to cast their ballots.

And the IEC’s Sy Mamabolo said they were ready.

“Our 22,924 voting stations are all ready to open at 7am tomorrow to welcome South Africa’s 26.7 million voters to have their say.”

He said the two days of special voting had helped the commission fix glitches ahead of Wednesday.

“The past two days of special votes have helped to iron out any teething problem and ensure that everything is in place and ready for tomorrow’s election day.”

He said while several incidents were reported at various voting stations in the last two days, they didn’t affect the voting process overall.

"The electoral commission is investigating reports of instances of the double envelope system not being used in certain parts of the country yesterday as well as sporadic incidents of some ballots that were not stamped at the back," he said.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA