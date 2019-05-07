IEC says it’s all systems go for SA’s 6th general elections

The IEC’s Sy Mamabolo says the two days of special voting have helped the party fix glitches that have come to light Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said it was all systems go for Wednesday's historic polls.

The commission held a briefing on Tuesday afternoon on the second and final day of special voting.

Millions of South Africans were expected to head to polls on Wednesday to decide which party they want to install at the Union Buildings for the next five years.

In less than a day, voting stations will open for South Africans to cast their ballots.

And the IEC’s Sy Mamabolo said they were ready.

“Our 22,924 voting stations are all ready to open at 7am tomorrow to welcome South Africa’s 26.7 million voters to have their say.”

He said the two days of special voting had helped the commission fix glitches ahead of Wednesday.

“The past two days of special votes have helped to iron out any teething problem and ensure that everything is in place and ready for tomorrow’s election day.”

He said while several incidents were reported at various voting stations in the last two days, they didn’t affect the voting process overall.

"The electoral commission is investigating reports of instances of the double envelope system not being used in certain parts of the country yesterday as well as sporadic incidents of some ballots that were not stamped at the back," he said.