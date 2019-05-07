IEC satisfied with special voting process so far

The infirm, election workers, police officers and members of the media, among others, who are unable to cast their ballots on Wednesday, qualify for the special vote.

CAPE TOWN – The last round of special voting will be concluded on Tuesday.

The infirm, election workers, police officers and members of the media, among others, who are unable to cast their ballots on Wednesday, qualify for the special vote.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) regards the process as a dry run to the actual voting day on Wednesday.

The commission’s Mawetu Mosery said that he was satisfied with how the process was going.

“Saturday is a D-day that we’ve put for ourselves. It’s a not a legal D-day but it’s a D-day for us in that we’re able, in most elections to produce the results in three days of voting, whereas the law gives us seven days.”

Meanwhile, the IEC said no major incidents had been reported on the first of two special voting days across the country.

The IEC said minor challenges reported by election officials on Monday included the late delivery of some election materials, last-minute pitching of tents and the non-arrival of staff due to illness.

The commission said it had contingency plans in place for election officials who may be absent on any of the voting days and had back-up materials where necessary.

Voting got off to a shaky start in Soweto because of a misunderstanding over whether Monday’s vote was for home visits and if walk-ins were allowed.

Khuthala Primary School in Soweto was one of the stations opened for special voting on Monday.

Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane went to the school to cast her vote.

However, when voting started some voters, including the minister, could not make their mark because of the misunderstanding over the voting process. They were eventually allowed to vote later.

“They were not available to make us vote here," she said.

"They said they don’t accept walk-ins, which we found very strange because we understand that special votes are about those at home and it’s also about the voting station. So, I anticipated to come and vote earlier and was told they are not doing that."

Once that was resolved, at least one voter was still turned back.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)