IEC puts up voting tents stations in areas ravaged by KZN floods

DURBAN – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in KwaZulu-Natal has put up tents on the grounds of two voting stations that were damaged by the floods.

As special voting got underway on Monday, the province had to make alternative arrangements as a community hall that was meant to be used is accommodating those left homeless following the heavy rains.



The floods that claimed 80 lives, damaged homes and displaced over 1,500 people in the province did not spare the IEC.

Acting provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga: “In terms of voting stations that were damaged we have two that were affected in eThekwini and we have put tents on the grounds of the voting stations.”

The IEC had also planned to use a community hall in eThekwini for storage but that plan too had to change.

“The hall is now housing families that were affected, whose houses were washed away during the floods. We’ve identified an alternative storage facility that is servicing those wards.”

In Umlazi, the community barricaded roads with burning tyres, frustrated that the elections are happening even though many of them remain homeless.

Public order police have been deployed to maintain calm for now, and this means police will be stretched dealing with known and new hot spots.

