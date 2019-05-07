IEC puts up voting tents stations in areas ravaged by KZN floods
The floods that claimed 80 lives, damaged homes and displaced over 1,500 people in the province did not spare the IEC.
DURBAN – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in KwaZulu-Natal has put up tents on the grounds of two voting stations that were damaged by the floods.
As special voting got underway on Monday, the province had to make alternative arrangements as a community hall that was meant to be used is accommodating those left homeless following the heavy rains.
The floods that claimed 80 lives, damaged homes and displaced over 1,500 people in the province did not spare the IEC.
Acting provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga: “In terms of voting stations that were damaged we have two that were affected in eThekwini and we have put tents on the grounds of the voting stations.”
The IEC had also planned to use a community hall in eThekwini for storage but that plan too had to change.
“The hall is now housing families that were affected, whose houses were washed away during the floods. We’ve identified an alternative storage facility that is servicing those wards.”
In Umlazi, the community barricaded roads with burning tyres, frustrated that the elections are happening even though many of them remain homeless.
Public order police have been deployed to maintain calm for now, and this means police will be stretched dealing with known and new hot spots.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.