IEC officials to return to Soweto Home for the Aged to complete special voting
Some pensioners were not able to make their mark on Monday as their names were not found on the lists.
JOHANNESBURG – Today marks the second day for special votes and some pensioners at the Soweto Home for the Aged are set to return to the polls.
Tuesday is the final day for people registered to cast special votes to do so.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officials said that when they went to the Soweto Home for the Aged to register the residents for special votes, some of them were not there.
Centre Manager Dinah Moloi said that it was not their fault.
“Unfortunately, we have got a challenge with working with old people. They were told that IEC is coming on the day and some of them decided just to go to their rooms. But others you will find went to the clinic. Those then I can understand.”
Voting will continue at the home today.
If the pensioners’ names are not found on the list today, they may not be able to vote in this year’s elections.
