Grabouw farmworkers to continue striking until demands met

CAPE TOWN – A union representing a group of Grabouw farmworkers said that a strike would continue until their demands are met.

On Monday, dozens of striking farmworkers demonstrated outside the Oak Valley Estate in the Elgin Valley.

The Commercial, Stevedoring, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union has been in negotiations with management since last year.

The Union's Karel Swart said: “The workers are prepared to strike if they don’t meet our demands. We want to highlight the demands, to highlight the conditions of farmworkers, to put the things in the media, to call on the consumers to take a stand against the conditions farmworkers work under.”