SA’s forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcastLocal
Cash-in-transit robbers steal cop van in wild chaseLocal
Gauteng ANC's Lesufi: Everyone has a duty to votePolitics
eThekwini municipality, workers to meet in bid to end strikeLocal
Private jet crashes in Mexico, 13 feared deadWorld
Motsoaledi confirms Baragwanath Hospital beds replacedLocal
Grabouw farmworkers to continue striking until demands metLocal
Gauteng ANC's Lesufi: Everyone has a duty to votePolitics
IEC puts up voting tents stations in areas ravaged by KZN floodsLocal
Zoar a reflection of poor and marginalised in SA, say residentsLocal
Police won't hesitate to act against voting disruptions, warns top copLocal
Police to make presence felt in CT's gang-ridden areas on election dayLocal
IEC officials to return to Soweto Home for the Aged to complete special votingLocal
Poor Zoar residents tired of empty election promisesLocal
6 people arrested for torching electoral officer’s car in NWLocal
IEC satisfied with special voting process so farLocal
Economy will test SA's next presidentPolitics
No secret vote here! The elderly cast their ballotsLocal
IEC strike averted after Nehawu reaches deal with commissionLocal
Tony Leon joins in on the elections campaigningPolitics
Basis for 'land or death' ruling against BLF 'weak', says FXIPolitics
Karima Brown wants High Court to send strong message to Julius MalemaPolitics
SAM MKOKELI: Moving beyond the silver tongue of Cyril RamaphosaOpinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: The ANC's ability to self-correct will bring it to sure victoryOpinion
FACT CHECK: ‘One South Africa for All!’ - The DA’s 2019 election manifestoOpinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Europe won't let an African dominate the 800m sprintOpinion
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Caster's final act of defiance? Think againOpinion
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: Opposition to the ANC has Ace up their sleeveOpinion
Grabouw farmworkers to continue striking until demands met
The Commercial Stevedore Agricultural and Allied Workers Union has been in negotiations with management since last year.
CAPE TOWN – A union representing a group of Grabouw farmworkers said that a strike would continue until their demands are met.
On Monday, dozens of striking farmworkers demonstrated outside the Oak Valley Estate in the Elgin Valley.
The Commercial, Stevedoring, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union has been in negotiations with management since last year.
The Union's Karel Swart said: “The workers are prepared to strike if they don’t meet our demands. We want to highlight the demands, to highlight the conditions of farmworkers, to put the things in the media, to call on the consumers to take a stand against the conditions farmworkers work under.”
