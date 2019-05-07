Gauteng ANC's Lesufi: Everyone has a duty to vote
Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has urged the province to make sure they go out in their numbers to vote on Wednesday.
Lesufi is casting his special vote in Tembisa just before noon on Tuesday.
He said that everyone has a duty to vote.
“Just imagine a country that we need to build for our children and our children’s children going up in flames, where there’s no respect for the Constitution, where there’s no respect for the Bill of Rights.”
One of the issues which he has been dealing with as provincial party leader, is the battle over e-tolls.
He said that the ANC has made huge progress on this front.
“The problem is those people that are accusing the ANC of not having moved on the issue of e-tolls but if you had scrapped them before elections, you were going to be accused of electioneering.”
Democratic Alliance Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga has accused the ANC of dragging its feet on the e-tolls matter for far too long.
