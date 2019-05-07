FXI worried about precedent court ruling on BLF slogan sets
The Equality Court ruled on Monday that the BLF must remove its slogan 'Land or death' from all it's platforms within a month because it was hate speech.
JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom of Expression Institute (FXI) said that the Equality Court's ruling against the Black First Land First (BLF) may be infringing on free speech.
The court ruled on Monday that the BLF must remove its slogan "Land or death" from all it's platforms within a month because it was hate speech.
The FXI's Samkelo Mokhine said that they were worried about the precedent this sets.
Black First Land First's Andile Mngxitama has vowed that his party would appeal against the Equality Court's verdict that its "Land or death" slogan was hate speech.
The court has given the party 30 days to withdraw the slogan and to apologise.
However, the party maintained that it would not do so.
Mokhine said that the court's ruling could have far-reaching implications for freedom of expression.
"We shouldn't be seen to be overzealous in terms of clamping down on issues or indications or sayings by people in political parties that may not qualify as hate speech but may really rub certain parts of the electorate the wrong way."
Mokhine said that Mngxitama stood a chance to win on appeal.
