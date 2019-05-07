Folau found guilty of breaching Rugby Australia's code of conduct

A three-person panel chaired the hearing and will now consider what punishment the 30-year-old will face.

CAPE TOWN - Australian fullback Israel Folau has been found guilty of a "high level breach" of Rugby Australia's (RA) player code of conduct after he said "hell awaits" gay people amongst other groups in a social media post.

A three-person panel chaired the hearing and will now consider what punishment the 30-year-old will face. The panel will take written submissions from both parties before deciding Folau's sanction.

Folua, who has won 73 caps for the Wallabies, has his RA contract was terminated in April. Thereafter he requested a hearing.

Folau gave evidence on Saturday, with RA chief executive Raelene Castle and Waratahs chief executive Andrew Hore also appearing before the panel.

Folua, who is on a lucrative contract with RA until 2022, was allegedly warned last year after making similar comments.