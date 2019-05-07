eThekwini municipality, workers to meet in bid to end strike

The water, sanitation and electricity workers are adamant they want their grievances addressed.

DURBAN – The eThekwini Municipality workers are expected to meet with city managers again on Tuesday in a bid to resolve the ongoing strike.

Workers have stopped their protests after the city grounded the trucks they were using to blockade roads, but they are still not working.

Most streets in and around eThekwini are littered with rubbish that hasn’t been collected since the strike began.

The water, sanitation and electricity workers are adamant they want their grievances addressed.

City manager Sipho Nzuza released a statement saying that private contractors have been hired to clean up and provide basic services.

And as talks resume today, residents of eThekwini say they have had enough of the disruptions.

WATCH: 'Let's fight what are we waiting for?' - eThekwini municipality workers strike