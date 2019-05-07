EFF's Paulsen predicts election victory in WC
Western Cape-based Member of Parliament Nazier Paulsen said that he was confident there would be no need for any coalitions in the Western Cape because the EFF would make a clean sweep of the province.
CAPE TOWN – Bold claims from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with less than a day before the bulk of South Africans go to the polls.
Western Cape-based Member of Parliament Nazier Paulsen said that he was confident there would be no need for any coalitions in the Western Cape because the EFF would make a clean sweep of the province.
The EFF won just 2% of the Western Cape provincial vote in 2014.
But EFF central command team member Nazier Paulsen was hoping that number would grow, so much so that when asked about a possible coalition with the African National Congress (ANC), Paulsen had this to say.
"If the voters do not choose an outright government from one political party, we have to take our cue from the voters. But I think, by and large, there's not going to be a necessity for coalitions, I think this is an EFF victory all the way."
Paulsen was among those who opted for a "special vote", making his mark in Bellville on Monday.
He will spend the rest of the elections in the North West province.
All members of the EFF's central command team are being sent to provinces other than their own for the last big push on 8 May.
#SAElections2019 #SpecialVotes The #EFF’s Nazier Paulsen is casting his vote in Bellville today. MM pic.twitter.com/bVy6Ul0tJa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
#SAElections2019 #SpecialVotes Paulsen says it’s important that people, especially the youth, vote on Wednesday. MM pic.twitter.com/raDSZpbKWp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
Share the land or risk losing it all, Malema warns white South Africans
-
Analyst: Lower voter turnout likely to affect ANC
-
Gauteng ANC's Lesufi: Everyone has a duty to vote
-
Elections 2019 by the numbers
-
IEC: Some hiccups but last day of special voting proceeding smoothly
-
Numbers game: Party seats in Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.