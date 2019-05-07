EFF's Paulsen predicts election victory in WC

Western Cape-based Member of Parliament Nazier Paulsen said that he was confident there would be no need for any coalitions in the Western Cape because the EFF would make a clean sweep of the province.

CAPE TOWN – Bold claims from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with less than a day before the bulk of South Africans go to the polls.

Western Cape-based Member of Parliament Nazier Paulsen said that he was confident there would be no need for any coalitions in the Western Cape because the EFF would make a clean sweep of the province.

The EFF won just 2% of the Western Cape provincial vote in 2014.

But EFF central command team member Nazier Paulsen was hoping that number would grow, so much so that when asked about a possible coalition with the African National Congress (ANC), Paulsen had this to say.

"If the voters do not choose an outright government from one political party, we have to take our cue from the voters. But I think, by and large, there's not going to be a necessity for coalitions, I think this is an EFF victory all the way."

Paulsen was among those who opted for a "special vote", making his mark in Bellville on Monday.

He will spend the rest of the elections in the North West province.

All members of the EFF's central command team are being sent to provinces other than their own for the last big push on 8 May.