EFF presents new affidavits in Trevor Manuel defamation matter; case postponed

Trevor Manuel approached the High Court after the EFF accused him of a conflict of interest in the appointment of new South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel’s defamation case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday was postponed for a week after the red berets presented new affidavits to the Johannesburg High Court.

This was the second time this week that the EFF had been taken to court just hours before South Africans are set to cast their ballots in the general elections.

Manuel’s defamation case was expected to be heard next Tuesday as the judge had asked for more time to study new affidavits presented by the EFF.

In March, the red berets issued a statement just hours ahead of Kieswetter’s announcement as the new Sars commissioner, describing his appointment process as corrupt.

Manuel chaired the panel that interviewed and shortlisted candidates.

The EFF claimed Manuel favoured Kieswetter because of his alleged friendly relationship with him.

Manuel had demanded an apology but the EFF refused to retract its statement.

