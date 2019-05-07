EFF presents new affidavits in Trevor Manuel defamation matter; case postponed
Trevor Manuel approached the High Court after the EFF accused him of a conflict of interest in the appointment of new South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel’s defamation case against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Tuesday was postponed for a week after the red berets presented new affidavits to the Johannesburg High Court.
Manuel approached the High Court after the EFF accused him of a conflict of interest in the appointment of new South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
This was the second time this week that the EFF had been taken to court just hours before South Africans are set to cast their ballots in the general elections.
Manuel’s defamation case was expected to be heard next Tuesday as the judge had asked for more time to study new affidavits presented by the EFF.
In March, the red berets issued a statement just hours ahead of Kieswetter’s announcement as the new Sars commissioner, describing his appointment process as corrupt.
Manuel chaired the panel that interviewed and shortlisted candidates.
The EFF claimed Manuel favoured Kieswetter because of his alleged friendly relationship with him.
Manuel had demanded an apology but the EFF refused to retract its statement.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
EFF's Paulsen predicts election victory in WC
-
Be vigilant and check your ballot paper is stamped, warns IEC
-
IEC removes official who let party agent assist in transfer of special votes
-
Share the land or risk losing it all, Malema warns white South Africans
-
Analyst: Lower voter turnout likely to affect ANC
-
FACT CHECK: ‘Our land and jobs now!’ The EFF’s 2019 election manifesto
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.