DA taking 'deep concerns' about integrity of special voting to IEC
Mmusi Maimane admitted he had to return to KwaZulu-Natal on the eve of elections to get the DA one more push in the highly contested province.
DURBAN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says his party is concerned about the integrity of the elections.
“Already we receive intelligence about how there’ve been some manipulations, even on what type of ink has been used. We’ve had some deep concerns about how special votes have been conducted, in fact, we raised the same issues on 6 May at the IEC," said Maimane.
He was addressing DA supporters in Durban ahead of election day on 8 May.
He admitted he had to return to KwaZulu-Natal on the eve of the elections to give the DA one more push in the highly contested province.
Maimane said he had reported his concerns to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).
“I think these elections are a deep concern, I’ve already met with people about the nature of the technology used to tally the votes and that’s why we’re calling on all South Africans to be vigilant,” Maimane said.
Voters warned have also been warned by the IEC to check that their ballot papers are stamped.
WATCH: Maimane pleads for 5 years to govern
Maimane said voters had the power to change the country’s political direction on 8 May, but only if they used their vote correctly.
The DA leader proposed a deal to voters, saying if the party was elected into government, it would put an end to corruption, grow the economy to create millions of jobs, reduce the Cabinet by half, and uphold the rule of law, among other promises.
#MaimaneKZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2019
DA Leader @MmusiMaimane on last efforts campaign effort in eThekwini
NN@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/Evnj97UIAJ
#MaimaneKZN @MmusiMaimane says @MYANC has destroyed sugar cane industry and destroyed jobs in KZN, and wants young people to be pensioners— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2019
NN@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/qF4CU3F7YE
Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Be vigilant and check your ballot paper is stamped, warns IEC
-
EFF's Paulsen predicts election victory in WC
-
EFF presents new affidavits in Trevor Manuel defamation matter; case postponed
-
IEC removes official who let party agent assist in transfer of special votes
-
Why a Sharpeville family will vote DA on election day
-
Share the land or risk losing it all, Malema warns white South Africans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.