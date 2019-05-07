DA taking 'deep concerns' about integrity of special voting to IEC

Mmusi Maimane admitted he had to return to KwaZulu-Natal on the eve of elections to get the DA one more push in the highly contested province.

DURBAN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says his party is concerned about the integrity of the elections.

“Already we receive intelligence about how there’ve been some manipulations, even on what type of ink has been used. We’ve had some deep concerns about how special votes have been conducted, in fact, we raised the same issues on 6 May at the IEC," said Maimane.

He was addressing DA supporters in Durban ahead of election day on 8 May.

He admitted he had to return to KwaZulu-Natal on the eve of the elections to give the DA one more push in the highly contested province.

Maimane said he had reported his concerns to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

“I think these elections are a deep concern, I’ve already met with people about the nature of the technology used to tally the votes and that’s why we’re calling on all South Africans to be vigilant,” Maimane said.

Voters warned have also been warned by the IEC to check that their ballot papers are stamped.

WATCH: Maimane pleads for 5 years to govern

Maimane said voters had the power to change the country’s political direction on 8 May, but only if they used their vote correctly.

The DA leader proposed a deal to voters, saying if the party was elected into government, it would put an end to corruption, grow the economy to create millions of jobs, reduce the Cabinet by half, and uphold the rule of law, among other promises.

#MaimaneKZN @MmusiMaimane says @MYANC has destroyed sugar cane industry and destroyed jobs in KZN, and wants young people to be pensioners

NN@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/qF4CU3F7YE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 7, 2019

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)