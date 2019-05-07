View all in Latest
CPUT could soon offer free learners' driving licence lessons to students

The SRC’s Sipho Mokoena said the idea was to equip students with both a tertiary qualification and the ability to be empowered and get a job faster.

FILE: Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
4 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students could soon be getting free learner driver licence lessons.

The student representative council (SRC) said the initiative had been in the pipeline for the last three years.

It said the project was made possible by the council, the traffic department and community organisation Now Empowering Achievable Dreams.

The SRC’s Sipho Mokoena said the idea was to equip students with both a tertiary qualification and the ability to be empowered and get a job faster.

Mokoena said the programme was in the implementation phase, and that they were yet to announce when classes would start.

“We’ve decided to create an initiative whereby we're going to equip our graduates with driver’s licences because it’s nonsensical for students not to have one after graduating.”

The lessons would be offered to students attending the Mowbray, Cape Town and Bellville campuses.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

