Cosatu: It’s illegal for employers to force employees to work on election day
Reports have emerged that some companies have sent correspondence to their employees that they must report to work on election day.
JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu says it is illegal for employers to coerce workers to work on 8 May because it’s a public holiday.
“Any instruction that requires workers to report for duty on 8 May with no exception is unlawful because any worker deemed to be essential service would have voted on 6 and 7 May under the special vote,” Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said.
Reports have emerged that some companies have sent correspondence to their employees that they must report to work on election day, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring Wednesday a public holiday to allow workers to vote.
Losi said the trade union federation had received several complaints from its members, particularly in the retail sector, about employers asking them to report for duty on Wednesday.
"We have written to the Independent Electoral Commission and Business Unity South Africa, and they have responded and gave us an undertaking that indeed it will be illegal for employers to coerce workers to be at work tomorrow when this day is a holiday," she said.
Listen to the audio below for more:
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
SA will not see benefit of oil exploration deal with South Sudan anytime soon
-
Popo Molefe: Transnet overpaid by millions for trains in dodgy deals
-
Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama 'architects' of capture at Transnet
-
Rand steady with elections bets balanced
-
Economy will test SA's next president
-
South Africa inks 'great' oil exploration deal with South Sudan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.