Concerns raised over stripping of Cape Town’s indigenous trees

CAPE TOWN - An alarming number of indigenous trees are being stripped of their bark in Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town said the illegal harvesting of bark for medicinal or cultural purpose could eventually destroy thousands of trees in public spaces.

“We have a responsibility to protect our fauna and flora, and the city’s recreation and parks department will work tirelessly to avoid the destruction of trees,” said mayoral committee member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien.

The city said it was mainly camphor and fever trees that were under threat.