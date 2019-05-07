Computers, medication stolen from Kensington Day Hospital

It is believed that the break-in occurred on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made after burglars ransacked the Kensington Day Hospital.

It is believed that the break-in occurred on Sunday night.

Computers and medication were among the stolen items.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana: "Kensington police are investigating a case of burglary following an incident that occurred in the area over the weekend. According to information, property belonging to the hospital were stolen that includes computers and medication."