Child abuse case against Carletonville crèche teacher postponed

Nellie Senwametsi appeared in the Oberholzer Magistrates Court on Tuesday for allegedly abusing children at the Ninnies Neurons nursery school.

FILE: Members of Women and Men Against Child Abuse protest. Picture: www.wmaca.org
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The attempted murder case against a nursery school teacher in Carletonville has been postponed to next month for further investigation.

Nellie Senwametsi appeared in the Oberholzer Magistrates Court on Tuesday for allegedly abusing children at the Ninnies Neurons nursery school. Senwametsi is expected to appear in court again on 31 June.

Several videos were shared on social media last month showing children being assaulted at the nursery school.

The principal who reported the teacher to authorities claimed she had no prior knowledge of the abuse.

Advocacy manager for Women and Men against Child Abuse Ngaa Murombedzi said more parents were coming forward.

“Three mothers have opened cases, not in addition to case opened by the pre-school owner against the accused, but three spate cases for their own children,” she said.

