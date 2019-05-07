Don't spoil your ballot - IEC

IEC provincial electoral officer Courtney Sampson said one of the most common mistakes people make is to write comments on their ballot papers.

CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says casting your vote in the general elections is an easy process, yet many citizens spoil their votes.

Some 1.5% of votes were spoiled across the nation in the previous elections. These ballot papers were excluded in the vote count.

IEC provincial electoral officer Courtney Sampson said one of the common mistakes people make is to write comments on their ballot papers.

“It’s not the presiding officer who only decides whether your vote is spoilt or not. Party agents also have an opportunity to look at your ballot, and if they all agree they cannot determine who the person was voting for then they will reject the ballot.”

IEC media liaison officer Trevor Davids urged voters to make sure that their ballot papers were stamped as unstamped ballots would not be counted.

Davids was responding to reports that some special voter ballot papers were not stamped.

