Don't spoil your ballot - IEC
IEC provincial electoral officer Courtney Sampson said one of the most common mistakes people make is to write comments on their ballot papers.
CAPE TOWN - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says casting your vote in the general elections is an easy process, yet many citizens spoil their votes.
Some 1.5% of votes were spoiled across the nation in the previous elections. These ballot papers were excluded in the vote count.
IEC provincial electoral officer Courtney Sampson said one of the common mistakes people make is to write comments on their ballot papers.
“It’s not the presiding officer who only decides whether your vote is spoilt or not. Party agents also have an opportunity to look at your ballot, and if they all agree they cannot determine who the person was voting for then they will reject the ballot.”
IEC media liaison officer Trevor Davids urged voters to make sure that their ballot papers were stamped as unstamped ballots would not be counted.
Davids was responding to reports that some special voter ballot papers were not stamped.
LISTEN: All ballot papers should be stamped - IEC
Popular in Local
-
Be vigilant and check your ballot paper is stamped, warns IEC
-
Western Cape ANC to return Iqbal Survé's R1m election donation
-
SA has right to know if Malema contravened electoral code - Karima Brown
-
EFF's Paulsen predicts election victory in WC
-
IEC officials caught in shooting, army to be deployed for elections in KZN
-
DA taking 'deep concerns' about integrity of special voting to IEC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.