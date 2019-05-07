Cash-in-transit robbers steal cop van in wild chase

Two suspects involved in a dramatic cash-in-transit heist in the Klapmuts area are currently in police custody.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects involved in a dramatic cash-in-transit heist in the Klapmuts area are currently in police custody.

Their arrest on Monday followed a shootout and high-speed police chase.

Armed men ambushed a cash-in-transit van and fled with their loot when cornered by police.

Officers then caught up with the attackers in Cloetesville.

The police's Vish Naidoo: "The suspects abandoned a vehicle in front of the police station, got into a police vehicle and brazenly continued to flee but then crashed that vehicle after they lost control. The suspects then fled on foot but officers gave chase and were able to arrest the suspects. They are expected to face charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms."