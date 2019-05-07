Bush fire razes four villages in South Sudan, kills 33

The spokesman said in a statement late on Monday that 60 other people were in a critical condition after the fire on Sunday and the death toll was expected to rise.

JUBA – A bush fire fanned by gusty winds has gutted four villages in South Sudan’s Western Bahr el Ghazal region, killing 33 people, the president’s spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said in a statement late on Monday that 60 other people were in a critical condition after the fire on Sunday and the death toll was expected to rise.