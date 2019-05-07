Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama 'architects' of capture at Transnet

Popo Molefe has described a sophisticated operation that was used to weaken internal governance systems and facilitate the outflow of money to cronies.

PRETORIA - Former senior Transnet officials Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama have been accused of orchestrating the capture of the state-owned company.

Board chairperson Popo Molefe made the allegations during his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown on Tuesday.

Molefe has described a sophisticated operation that was used to weaken internal governance systems and facilitate the outflow of money to cronies.

He referred to the three main architects of the capture of the state-owned company.

“These were Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama. The records and exhibits will show that they signed for some of these big and irregular contracts, including deviations or confinements, even changing the procurement evaluation criteria.”

The board chairperson said this was done to facilitate the entry of chosen companies and to allowed them to siphon funds out of Transnet.

He said anyone who spoke out was forced out of the company.

