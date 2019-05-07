Be vigilant and check your ballot paper is stamped, warns IEC

IEC media liaison officer Trevor Davids said unstamped ballot papers would not be counted.

CAPE TOWN - Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) media liaison officer Trevor Davids has urged voters to make sure that their ballot papers are stamped as unstamped ballots would not be counted.

Davids was responding to reports that some special voter ballot papers were not stamped.

"The stamp must be at the back of the ballot paper and should be done in the presence of the voter," he said.

"We want the voters to check if there is a stamp at the back of their ballot papers."

