Andy Murray given Queen's wildcard
The tournament in London, from 17 to 23 June, could offer the five-time former winner a chance of some grass-court action ahead of Wimbledon, should he feel fit enough.
LONDON – Andy Murray has been given a wildcard to play at London's Queen's Club next month even though he has yet to set a date for a potential return to the court after hip surgery.
The tournament in London, from 17 to 23 June, could offer the five-time former winner a chance of some grass-court action ahead of Wimbledon, should he feel fit enough.
The British former world number one, currently ranked 217 in the world, had the hip resurfacing operation in London in January and says he is now pain-free, although he has only been hitting balls from a stationary position so far.
The Scot has an official deadline of 18 June to apply for a wildcard for this year's Wimbledon, though tournament chiefs last week suggested there might be some wiggle room for the three-time Grand Slam champion.
The 31-year-old could also use his protected ranking to enter Wimbledon.
"A wildcard is being held in reserve for Murray, who will let tournament director Stephen Farrow know nearer the time of the event if he is fit enough to take it," said a statement from Queen's.
Murray said before the Australian Open that he planned to retire after this year's Wimbledon, but also revealed that the tournament in Melbourne could prove to be his final event.
Last year's Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson and world number eight Juan Martin Del Potro are set to play at Queen's along with defending champion Marin Cilic, Australia's Nick Kyrgios and three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka.
Popular in Sport
-
Folau found guilty of breaching Rugby Australia's code of conduct
-
Percy Tau named Proximus Player of the Season
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Caster, show us your boobs - inside the IAAF ruling
-
Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods
-
Liverpool seek new 'heroes' with Salah absent against Barcelona
-
Caster Semenya targeted by hackers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.